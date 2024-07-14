TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,523 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of RenaissanceRe worth $101,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $985,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $2,053,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. 241,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,721. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.75. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.