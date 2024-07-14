TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 12,965 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $109,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,999. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.33 and its 200 day moving average is $452.14.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

