TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 26,376 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $25,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 602.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SVV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 652,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

