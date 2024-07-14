TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 28,849 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $37,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.39. 256,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

