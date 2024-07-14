TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 3,294,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.