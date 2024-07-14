TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,235 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Exponent worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,813,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,786,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Trading Up 1.8 %

EXPO traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,386. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $668,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

