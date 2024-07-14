TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,069 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Casella Waste Systems worth $59,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,224,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. 368,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,863. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.23, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $104.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.