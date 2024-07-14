Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. 13,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

