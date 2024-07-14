Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

