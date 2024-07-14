Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.98 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00012251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.98 billion and approximately $173.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.37 or 1.00011879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00067360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,974,150 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,960,619.199978 with 2,506,911,210.986349 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.30401152 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $172,754,282.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

