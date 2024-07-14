Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Toro Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TORO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 31,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,348. Toro has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Toro had a net margin of 259.21% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

