Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCLCF remained flat at $11.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Transcontinental has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $11.29.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.