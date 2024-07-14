TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in TransDigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TransDigm Group by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TDG stock traded down $13.33 on Friday, reaching $1,242.31. 409,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,095. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,307.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,204.73.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,832 shares of company stock worth $119,086,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

