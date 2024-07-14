Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in June

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,968,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 4,348,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 894.9 days.

Transurban Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRAUF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Transurban Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.