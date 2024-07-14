Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in June

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,968,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 4,348,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 894.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TRAUF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

