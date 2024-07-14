Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trimax Stock Up 44.4 %

OTCMKTS TMXN traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 415,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,145. Trimax has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Trimax alerts:

About Trimax

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.