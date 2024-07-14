Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Tronox Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

