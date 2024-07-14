Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Turnstone Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics
Turnstone Biologics Company Profile
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Turnstone Biologics
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.