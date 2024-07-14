Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Turnstone Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,826 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

