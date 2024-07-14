TWFG, Inc. Plans $165 Million IPO for July 18th (TWFG)

TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) expects to raise $165 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 11,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, TWFG, Inc. generated $179.4 million in revenue and $26.5 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $815 million.

TWFG, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We specialize in personal and commercial property and casualty insurance – with an emphasis on small business – in the United States. (Incorporated in Delaware)Â Our distribution platform consists of more than 400 branches in 17 states and the District of Columbia, as well as more than 2,000 MGA agencies in 41 states. (MGA stands for Managing General Agent.) We are the seventh-largest personal lines agency in the U.S., based on revenue; we are the 26th largest agency across all lines of business. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: TWFG disclosed the terms for its IPO – 11.0 million Class A shares at a price range of $14.00 to $16.00 to raise $165.0 million, if priced at the $15.00 mid-point of its range – in an S-1/A filing on July 9, 2024. Background: TWFG filed its S-1 to go public, without disclosing terms, on June 24, 2024.) “.

TWFG, Inc. was founded in 2001 and has 325 employees. The company is located at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive Suite 4020 The Woodlands, Texas 77380 and can be reached via phone at (281) 367-3424 or on the web at https://www.TWFG.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.