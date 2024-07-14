UBS Group Lowers Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Price Target to $63.00

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

