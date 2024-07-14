UniBot (UNIBOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.36 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $7.36 or 0.00012272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UniBot has traded 14% higher against the dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $7.36 million and $2.11 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.30945786 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,061,282.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

