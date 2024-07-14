Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 3,254,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,357. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

