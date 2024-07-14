Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $230.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.16. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

