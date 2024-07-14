United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

United Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of United Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at United Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,098.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,310 shares of company stock worth $53,044. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.