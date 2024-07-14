United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Equities analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

