United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Update

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of UHGWW remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

