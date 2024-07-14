UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $581.44.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $511.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.85. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.