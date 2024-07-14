USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.65 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $90.65 million and $279,421.54 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,835.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.00 or 0.00619702 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00041071 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068452 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010295 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
