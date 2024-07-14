USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.65 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $90.65 million and $279,421.54 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,835.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.00 or 0.00619702 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00068452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80604276 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $297,624.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

