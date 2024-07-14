Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.75. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

