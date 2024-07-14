Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,672 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,930. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $188.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

