Velas Hits 1-Day Volume of $662,893.66 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Velas has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $662,893.66 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,747,182 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.