Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

