Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Visteon by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

