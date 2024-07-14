Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.83.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
