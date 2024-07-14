Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.51 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00043515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,094,024 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

