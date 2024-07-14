Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.53. 997,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $181.39. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

