Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $181.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.56.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

