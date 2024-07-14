Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Cut by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.05. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

