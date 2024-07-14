Wedbush Weighs in on CAVA Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CAVA stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 over the last 90 days.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

