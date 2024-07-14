Wells Fargo & Company Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $75.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.