Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $31.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAG. Barclays raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAG stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after buying an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,980,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

