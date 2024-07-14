Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 436,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 53,042,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,942,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

