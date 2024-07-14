Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,603 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Workiva worth $33,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $57,025,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $36,581,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after acquiring an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 21.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,047,000 after acquiring an additional 203,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. 438,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

Insider Activity

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

