Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.80 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $117,294.62 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 251,605,316 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 253,102,175.34443298. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03082666 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $132,031.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

