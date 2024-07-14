Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,084 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

