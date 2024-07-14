Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

XRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xerox

Xerox Stock Down 1.3 %

Xerox stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.