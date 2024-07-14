yearn.finance Price Hits $5,834.75 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $194.25 million and $12.77 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,834.75 or 0.09806679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,292 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

