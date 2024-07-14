ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $433,397.41 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00041336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

