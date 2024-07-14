Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.13% of MongoDB worth $34,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,996. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.93.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

