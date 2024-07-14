Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 1,936,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

