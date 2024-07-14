Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $213.66 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 4.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MercadoLibre worth $213,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $52.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,761.22. The company had a trading volume of 335,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,374. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,126.84 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,661.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,611.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

